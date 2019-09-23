Kit Harington Admits He Still Hasn’t Watched The Last Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Actor Kit Harington admitted he still hasn’t watched the controversial final season of “Game Of Thrones.”

Harington, 32, opened up about the controversy over the final season after the HBO series won the Emmy award Sunday for Outstanding Drama Series, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I still haven’t seen the show,” Harington, who played Jon Snow on the series, said. “So that’s how I dealt with that controversy. I haven’t seen the final season.” (RELATED: Kit Harington Was ‘A Bit Pissed Off’ Jon Snow Didn’t Kill The Night King In ‘Game Of Thrones’)

“But I know what it took to shoot it,” the actor continued. “And it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it. And controversy — I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story-wise. And we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. So controversy for us didn’t really affect us.”

At first, I thought it was weird for one of the lead actors to have not watched the season, but then I decided it wasn’t that odd. He did participate in the filming, so he knows what happened. It’s not like he doesn’t know how the show ended.

Still, you’d think he had watched some of it just to see the final product.