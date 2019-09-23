Authorities Say Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Was Driving 102 MPH At Time Of Fatal Collision

Authorities believe Kylie Rae Harris was driving around 102 mph at the time of the fatal collision earlier this month that took her life and the life of a young girl.

The Taos County Sheriff’s office alleges that Harris was driving in the southbound lane and reportedly going 102 mph when she hit a black Chevrolet Avalanche. After she allegedly hit the Avalanche, she crossed into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane while going 95 mph where she hit 16-year-old Maria Elena Cruz’s Jeep.

“The information from the data boxes supports our at-scene investigation that two collision events occurred involving the three vehicles and that speed was definitely a contributing factor,” Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe told the Taos News in a statement, according to Fox News in a piece published Monday.(RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart ‘Going Through Hell’ After Suffering ‘Major’ Injuries In Car Wreck)

Investigators have revealed new details in Kylie Rae Harris’ fatal crash: https://t.co/Uzm2XBnHuL — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) September 22, 2019

The country singer was on her way to the annual Big Barn Dance in New Mexico when she allegedly caused a three-car collision resulting in both the death of herself and 16-year-old Maria Elena Cruz. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface)

Both the country star and Cruz were announced dead at the scene.

Maria Elena Cruz, 16, was a sophomore at Taos High School. https://t.co/qSL2QhGznJ — KOB 4 (@KOB4) September 7, 2019

Cruz was reportedly driving only 51 mph at the time of the fatal crash. Authorities suspect both speed and intoxication were factors in the crash. However, they are still awaiting a toxicology report before making an official determination.

According to the outlet:

Court records indicate that Harris had a history of drinking and driving. In June 2017, she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after records indicated she had a blood alcohol content level of over 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit. Harris was convicted in October 2017 and was ordered to have an ignition interlock device installed in her car.

Harris was 30 at the time of her death.