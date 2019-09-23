Megan Rapinoe Named FIFA Women’s World Player Of The Year

U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe took home another honor Monday.

FIFA named Rapinoe as the best women’s player in the world, beating out Lucy Bronze and Alex Morgan. The 34-year-old winger became an international household name over the Summer, both for her actions on and off the field. (RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Responds To Criticism: ‘I’m Very Deeply American’)

Megan Rapinoe words when announced as Best Women’s Player in World “I ask everyone lend your platform to other people, lift other people, share your success. We have a unique opportunity to use this beautiful game to change the world for the better. Do something. Do anything”???????????? pic.twitter.com/BBTMjFZh2H — roger bennett (@rogbennett) September 23, 2019

Rapinoe led the U.S. Women’s National Team to its second straight title this year, and became one of the country’s most polarizing figures, due to her political activism. Rapinoe has been a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, saying during her championship run that she was not “going to the f**king White House” because of her disdain for the president. (RELATED: Megan Rapinoe’s Girlfriend Sue Bird Compares Trump Criticism To ‘Out Of Body Experience’)

Rapinoe was also accused of anti-American activism due to her refusal to stand for the National Anthem ahead of games.

“I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart,” Rapinoe said in May. “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”

Rapinoe has denied charges that she’s unpatriotic, saying earlier this year that she is “uniquely and very deeply American.”