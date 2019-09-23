Meghan Markle Turns Heads In Royal Blue Dress While She Shows Off Her Dance Moves In South Africa

Meghan Markle definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out wearing a beautiful blue dress while she showed off her dance moves during a trip to South Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex looked just as striking as ever in the button up, colorful shirt dress that went down past her knees, as she joined Prince Harry during a visit to the District Six Museum on the first day of their African tour in Cape Town. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a matching blue belt. and black wedge sandals. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement.

Earlier in the day, the former “Suits” actress got everyone’s attention when she broke into an impromptu dance, while being welcomed to Nyaanga township during their first official tour as a family, with their son, Archie, per the Associated press.

DANCING DUCHESS: #MeghanDuchessofSussex breaks into an impromptu dance as she and #PrinceHarry are given a musical welcome to Nyanga township, Cape Town, in their first official tour as a family with their infant son, Archie. pic.twitter.com/zbn2ZMZM2L — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 23, 2019

The duchess‘ fashion sense is always on point. Most notably, she shined when she stepped out wearing a pretty, white, button-up top, with black pants from a charity clothing collection that she helped design.