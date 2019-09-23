Melania Wows In Gorgeous Sleeveless Black Dress At NYSE

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she showed up in a gorgeous black dress at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever when in the sleeveless number that went down past her knees as she joined Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE Group, and children from the United Nations International School to ring the opening bell. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and black high heels. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

FLOTUS arrived on the floor of the NYSE to rounds of applause, whoops and cheers, according to a first lady pool report. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She also meet with the group of kids from the United Nations school and spoke with the kids to promote her “Be Best” campaign. They presented her with a plaque describing the school, the pool report added.

Melania always looks fantastic no matter what the occasion. Most notably, she turned heads when she stepped out in a beautiful ice blue dress during the arrival ceremony for the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jennifer Morrison.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.