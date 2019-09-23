Michael Cohen: Omarosa Is Not My Guru

President Trump‘s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen is pushing back hard against reports that the queen of TV, Omarosa Manigault Newman, is some sort of advisor for him behind bars.

But really, anyone can assume this role for Cohen. Back in August, his son tweeted from Cohen’s account that “My father will be celebrating his birthday in prison this month instead of being with his family. Please send Michael love and a Happy Birthday to my hero and a hero to this very country. He appreciates every single person who has sent letters of support and well wishes.”

He provided the address of Cohen’s whereabouts along with his prison ID number.

Cohen is serving a three-year sentence in federal prison for facilitating hush money payments during the 2016 presidential election to women who claimed they were sexually involved with Trump. Cohen directed payments to Playboy model Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels.

A NYP “Page Six” reporter late last week declared that Omarosa had essentially taken on the role of Cohen’s life coach. Her visit to see him in prison, the story claimed, caused quite a commotion.

Except … Cohen is calling major bulls**t on most of it. He says she never visited him in prison. Rather, she sent letters through a third party.

Whats astonishing is the “Page Six” source has her “spotted” at the prison in Otisville, New York, over the summer.

Meanwhile, Cohen, through a spokesperson, said it’s just “FALSE.” He also insisted, that “Omarosa is not my spiritual advisor” since he’s Jewish. (Hmmm…)

Omarosa, like a reality star pro, fed the frenzy by declaring “no comment” on the supposed visit.

Cohen and Omarosa are clearly kindred spirits on the hot topic of Trump — they both despise him. Omarosa catalogued it all in her book, Unhinged, as well as in a tearful speech in 2018 during a stint on “Celebrity Big Brother” about how bad things really were inside the West Wing.

New reports indicate Cohen is actually living high on the hog in prison treating the experience like a spa vacation.

“Jokes on you,” cracked a story in New York Mag. “Michael Cohen loves prison.”

Cohen’s own attorney said Cohen’s fellow prisoners call him “Mr. Mayor,” that he’s dropped a lot of weight — was he ever really fat? — and has a suntan. His prison job is fixing fire hydrants.

But there are cynics who think this is spin job. And considering the variety of yarns Cohen has spun, this could be another attempt at image control.

“Sure, Michael,” wrote New York‘s Madeleine Aggeler.