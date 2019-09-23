REPORT: New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkely Out For Four-Six Weeks

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday in the team’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants announced the diagnosis Monday, and NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Barkley will miss the next 4-6 weeks. The Giants defeated the Buccaneers 32-31 Sunday for their first win of the season. (RELATED: Daniel Jones Dominates Against The Buccaneers In First NFL Start)

From NFL Now: The MRI results are in for #Giants RB Saquon Barkley, and they were as expected: It’s a high-ankle sprain and he’s out 4-6 weeks. Barkley will get additional opinions just to be sure. pic.twitter.com/fgknUpyhv9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2019

You hate to see this for Barkley who in his second year and is already one of the league’s best players. He also appears to be a great teammate based on how eager he was to celebrate the Giants’ win.

Between Barkley and rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, the future looks bright for the Giants. It’s just a shame that Barkley’s injury will temporarily put it on hold.