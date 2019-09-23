Nearly 9 Million People Watched Georgia Beat Notre Dame On CBS

Nearly nine million people watched the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 23-17 on Saturday night.

8.91 million people watched the dogfight between the two traditional powers on CBS, according to TVByTheNumbers.

The network also announced that it was the most watched game on CBS since 2013, when Alabama and Texas A&M played, according to Saturday Down South. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, those are some huge numbers and there’s no other way to put it. To put it in perspective, the most watched show of the night that wasn’t football was “Dateline” on NBC, and that only got 2.92 million viewers, according to the same TVByTheNumbers report.

As I always say, it’s a great sign for America whenever people are tuning in for some college football. It’s a sign that we haven’t lost our minds just yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Sep 21, 2019 at 8:43pm PDT

As long as this country is still watching football, then we’re going to be just fine. College football is truly the backbone of this nation, and the fact that nearly nine million peopled watched Georgia/Notre Dame is a solid sign that won’t be changing anytime soon.

People just love their football!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Sep 21, 2019 at 7:36pm PDT

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the game. It was a hell of a fun boxing match between two great teams!