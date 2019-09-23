REPORT: Jacksonville Jaguars Don’t Want To Trade Jalen Ramsey

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have zero interest in shipping Jalen Ramsey out of town.

The talented cornerback demanded a trade last week, and wants to get a fresh start after several issues with the Jags.

However, he played this past Thursday, and the team is “not interested” in trading him away, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. (RELATED: Jalen Ramsey Yells At Coach, Has To Be Restrained Against The Texans)

There’s no question about whether or not Ramsey is talented. He’s incredibly talented, and he’s one of the best players in the entire league.

However, the distractions just need to end at some point. Ramsey got into it with head coach Doug Marrone against the Texans, and it was just the latest sign that he needs to go.

Jalen Ramsey is not happy. pic.twitter.com/n58TyH6BKe — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 15, 2019

At the very least, the Jaguars should listen intently to any offers that might come their way. While Ramsey is a star, you can’t let the whole team descend into chaos over one player.

You just can’t let it happen. If it comes down to the good of the team or one star player, the player has to be the one that goes.

It’s truly that simple.

Stay tuned because things might be about to get really wild, and I can’t wait to see the conclusion to this saga.