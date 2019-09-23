REPORT: XFL Has No Interest In Signing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown might keep trying to play football, but he won’t be doing it in the XFL.

Vince McMahon’s league has no interest in signing Brown after he was released from the Patriots, according to a source that spoke with ProFootballTalk.

Brown is currently involved with multiple claims of sexual misconduct and alleged intimidating text messages, which is what got him thrown off of the Patriots. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Says He ‘Will Not Be Playing In The NFL Anymore’)

You know things are bad for Brown when the XFL, which needs all the attention it can get, won’t even touch the former Steelers star.

He’s maybe the most toxic name in all of football right now. There’s a very real chance he never plays again, and he only has himself to blame.

The guy is incredibly talented, but has more issues than we can count. Of course, all the allegations are unproven at this point, but he’s got his own problems within the football world.

The man is a nonstop distraction, forced the Steelers to trade him, got thrown off of the Raiders, and then got thrown off of the Patriots.

The past few months of his life have been nothing short of an absolute disaster.

Something tells me Antonio Brown’s days getting paid to play football could likely be over. If the XFL won’t touch him, then his chances aren’t great because it looks like his time in the NFL is almost certainly over.

What an incredible waste of talent. The “30 for 30” for him is going to be unreal.