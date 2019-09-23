Sarah Silverman Says Award Shows ‘Don’t Want Comedians To Talk’

Sarah Silverman is no fan of the politically correct culture sweeping across America.

Silverman has seen enough, and made it clear Sunday night during the Emmys that she’s no fan of comedians being silenced. (RELATED: Emmy Awards Get Its Lowest Ratings Ever, Score A 5.7 Overnight Rating)

“They cut us off at the knees. There isn’t even a host anymore in these shows. They don’t want comedians to talk…Nobody wants to do it, either. It’s thinkless,” Silverman said while on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards.

Yeah, it’s hard to disagree with what she’s saying. They’re coming for comedians in droves right now. Hart lost his Oscars job, but there are people pushing back.

Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr are holding the line the best they can, but I’m not sure the good guys are winning this war.

Even with those two legendary comedians reminding people it’s okay to laugh, “Saturday Night Live,” just canned Shane Gillis over old comments on a podcast.

As Chappelle pointed out in his new special, they will look for things you’ve said, and it doesn’t matter how long it’s been.

Hopefully, Silverman and other comedians band together to give the middle finger to people trying to silence them.

Luckily, the Emmys weren’t too bad last night from what I saw, but the ratings were still in the tank.

Props to Silverman for speaking the truth. It’s about time more and more and more people stand up for what’s right.