Actor Sid Haig Dead At 80

Actor Sid Haig has passed away.

Haig, 80, died Saturday after suffering health complications following a fall, according to a report published by Yahoo News.

The announcement was made by his wife on social media.

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next,” Susan L. Oberg shared on Instagram.

“He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens,” she continued. “He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.” (RELATED: Musician Eddie Money Dead At 70 Years Old After Suffering From Numerous Health Problems)

Haig was admitted to the hospital last week after a “nasty spill.” He reportedly spent time in the ICU before suffering breathing complications.

The actor became a horror film legend after appearing in “House Of 1000 Corpses.” He went on to appear in “3 From Hell,” “Jackie Brown” and “The Devil’s Rejects.”