50,000 People Demand A Ban On Abortions In Slovakia’s Annual March For Life

About 50,000 people gathered Sunday to protest Slovakia’s abortion laws, demanding a total abortion ban in the country.

Organizers estimated that about 50,000 people participated in Slovakia’s third annual National March for Life, according to the Slovak Spectator. The pro-lifers marched in Slovakia’s capital city of Bratislava carrying sings that read “A human is human regardless of size” and “Who kills an unborn child kills the future of the nation,” according to Reuters.

Slovakia currently allows abortions on demand up until 12 weeks of pregnancy, Reuters reported, while abortions are allowed for health reasons up to 24 weeks. This compares to countries like Poland and Malta where abortions are usually banned except in cases of rape.

“We want freedom for unborn children to be able to be born and live free human lives,” organizer Marek Michalčík said according to the Sme daily, the Slovak Spectator reported. (RELATED: Buttigieg Draws On Bible, Suggests Unborn Babies Can Be Aborted Up Until Their First Breath)

Conservative lawmakers are pushing for either a total ban on abortions or only allowing abortions up until six weeks. Slovakia’s parliament will begin debating preliminary abortion laws in September, according to Reuters.

Women obtained 11,000 abortions in Slovakia a decade ago — a number that dropped to 6,000 abortions in 2018, the publication reported. Slovakia has a population of 5.4 million. A 2011 census found 62% of the population is Roman Catholic, while 6% of the population is Protestant.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.