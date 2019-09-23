‘Sunday Night Football’ Gets 16.25 Million Viewers, Up Slightly From Last Week

“Sunday Night Football” put up big numbers when the Rams won a close game over the Browns.

According to TVByTheNumbers, 16.25 million people tuned in for the game on NBC. The Hollywood Reporter added that the game got an overnight rating of 12.8, which was slightly up from last week’s 12.2.

That means roughly 13% of households watched Baker Mayfield throw the game away in epic fashion.

John Johnson gets the game-ending pick. Really good young safety. pic.twitter.com/y3Ue2h19jN — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 23, 2019

Despite the fact the Browns are an absolute dumpster fire of a team through three weeks, there’s no question the ratings were incredibly strong for their game last night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once again, the NFL has put up some huge numbers in the TV department this season. As I’ve said before, it looks like all the issues with the ratings are officially over.

You know the league is doing just fine when even the Browns get millions and millions of viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Sep 22, 2019 at 8:30pm PDT

Let’s all hope the ratings continue to hold strong throughout the season. When the NFL is doing well, America is doing well.

It’s all tied together, and right now business is booming for Roger Goodell and company. Job well done, NBC!