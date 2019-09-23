Swalwell Claims Random Guy Punched Him For Not Impeaching Trump Yet

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell, claimed in a tweet Sunday night that a passenger on his United Airlines flight punched him in the shoulder for not yet impeaching President Trump.

A passenger boarding the @United plane I’m on just stopped in front of me, punched my shoulder, and said “you all better get your act together and impeach him.” — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 23, 2019

Twitter users almost immediately met the tweet with a heavy dose of skepticism.

Coincidentally, someone just stopped me on the street and said “I agree with your position on the big news item of the day.” It was very encouraging. https://t.co/ensuigCxBw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2019

Some made jabs about how it made supporters of impeachment look.

Supporters of impeachment now turning to assault against Members of Congress? Or just Swalwell making stuff up? https://t.co/Q28mAfJ04f — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 23, 2019

Other users tweeted about his general lack of popularity. (RELATED: Swalwell Drops Out Of Presidential Race)

This presupposes anyone actually knows who you are. https://t.co/ANqnhpB8VI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2019

The tweet, which has over 7 thousand replies and counting, is full of people mocking Swalwell and accusing him of making up the event.

The former presidential candidate has made news in the past over his tweets, including one instance where he made a veiled threat to nuke people that don’t comply with a gun ban. (RELATED: Swalwell Warns Gun Owners: Government Could Nuke Them If They Don’t Comply With Potential Gun Ban)

Swalwell recently dropped out of the presidential race after struggling to get past 1 percent in the polls.