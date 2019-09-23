Tristan Thompson Leaving This Comment On Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Photo Is A Bold Move

NBA Basketball player Tristan Thompson made a bold move on Instagram.
Thompson, 28, left a comment on the most recent photograph reality TV star Khloé Kardashian shared to her social media account, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.
Kardashian shared a photo inspired by the 1992 Guess jeans campaign featuring Anna Nicole Smith.
“Perfection,” Thompson commented on the photo.
While Kardashian seemingly ignored the compliment, Kardashian’s fans felt like they needed to put him in his place. (RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says Ex Tristan Thompson Tried To Kiss Her Before Daughter’s Birthday)
“[L]eave her tf alone let her be happy you blew it,” one user commented.
“[U]ghhh boy stop embarrassing yourself,” another added.
