Tristan Thompson Leaving This Comment On Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Photo Is A Bold Move

NBA Basketball player Tristan Thompson made a bold move on Instagram.

Thompson, 28, left a comment on the most recent photograph reality TV star Khloé Kardashian shared to her social media account, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Kardashian shared a photo inspired by the 1992 Guess jeans campaign featuring Anna Nicole Smith.

“Perfection,” Thompson commented on the photo.

While Kardashian seemingly ignored the compliment, Kardashian’s fans felt like they needed to put him in his place. (RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says Ex Tristan Thompson Tried To Kiss Her Before Daughter’s Birthday)

“[L]eave her tf alone let her be happy you blew it,” one user commented.

“[U]ghhh boy stop embarrassing yourself,” another added.

“[The audacity,” one said.

View this post on Instagram A leopard and her cub ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

This isn’t the best look for the Cavaliers center after he apparently tried to kiss Kardashian at their daughter’s birthday party. His advances are seemingly unwanted, the actress revealed in an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

“And then he was like, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And then I one-arm hugged him and he was like, ‘One? A one-handed hug?'” the reality star said. “I was like, ‘That’s nice enough.’ And then he tried to kiss me and I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get.'”

Thompson just needs to get the hint and move on. I don’t think Kardashian is going to get back together with him after he publicly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.