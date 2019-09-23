Tucker: Greta Thunberg Is ‘A Kind Of Human Shield’ Politicians Use To ‘Demand Power’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson referred to teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and others as “a kind of human shield” the left uses to “demand power.”

Speaking on Monday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” about the day’s events at the United Nations climate conference, particularly Thunberg’s “How dare you!” speech to world leaders, Carlson lamented how environmentalism has strayed from a movement to preserve and protect nature to a power grab for the left.

Environmentalism was once “about nature and preserving and protecting it,” Carlson said, but now the point is “very different.”

“The point now is political power,” said the Fox News host. “You gin up a crisis and you demand the population submits to your will, or else. If you do that, you don’t need to fight fair or acknowledge democracy or even make a rational case for your position. You do whatever it takes. You’ll even use children if it helps.” (RELATED: Tucker Exposes ‘Ruling Class’ Behind Border Policy Uproar: ‘Their Goal Is To Change Your Country Forever’)

Carlson then played a clip of Thunberg’s speech:

This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams, my childhood, which are empty words that we are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you? If he really understood the situation, and still kept on failing to act, then you would be evil and that I refuse to believe.

“You stole my childhood,” Carlson sardonically said. “Do what I want you to do or else you are evil. How do you respond to statements like that? The truth is, you can’t respond and of course that’s the point. When you use children to demand power, they become a kind of human shield. You can hide safely behind them. No one can criticize you. But who would do something that unscrupulous? Anyone who would do that is someone who would literally do anything to seize control, and that’s exactly what they are doing.”