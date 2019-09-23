Vontaze Burfict Appears To Throw Punches Against The Vikings

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict appeared to try to punch an opposing player Sunday against the Vikings.

In a viral video making the rounds online, Burfict appears to throw two punches at Dalvin Cook towards the end of the run.

He didn't appear to really connect on either of them, but there's no question he was making an effort. Give the video a watch below.

Football season has officially started: Vontaze Burfict is throwing punches pic.twitter.com/85GhmhLnUn — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) September 22, 2019

What the hell is Burfict doing? The guy doesn't exactly have a history of keeping his cool, and most certainly won't get the benefit of the doubt from anybody.

That means when Goodell sees this video and decides on a fine, it’s probably not going to be a small one.

You simply can't be punching players out on the field. There's no scenario where the NFL is going to let a guy get away with swinging on an opponent.

I’d be a little surprised if the Raiders linebacker got suspended, but there’s about a billion percent chance he gets fined.

The letter is probably already in the mail. Play stupid games and you’ll win stupid prizes.

Hopefully, he learns his lesson, but I doubt it. My guess is this won’t be the last dumb thing he does this season for Jon Gruden and the Raiders.

The guy just can’t seem to make smart decisions.