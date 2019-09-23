Wisconsin Badgers Release Look At Old School Uniforms For Northwestern Game

The Wisconsin Badgers are going to have some fire uniforms this Saturday when we take the field against Northwestern.

It was already known that we’d be wearing old school uniforms for the Sept. 28th game, and now we’ve got some more looks at them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the photos posted on Instagram, I’m not even sure if the Wildcats should bother showing up for the game against my Badgers.

These things are straight fire, and some of the coolest uni’s you’ll ever see. Give them a look below.

Badgers by a million? More like Badgers by a billion. No chance in hell we lose rocking these uniforms to honor the old days of the sport.

Wisconsin’s entire mantra is old school. Everything we do is straight out of the 1940s, and we pride ourselves on that fact.

We’re going to run the ball down your throat, we’re going to let you know we’re going to do it and there’s nothing you can do to stop us.

Now, we’ve got the uniforms to match.

Northwestern is already underdogs by several touchdowns. At this point, they might as well just stay in Evanston.

We poured it on Michigan this past weekend (props to us for killing Jim Harbaugh’s career), and you think the Wildcats want to follow up that performance?

No shot. They’ll want to be anywhere else on the planet other than Camp Randall.

Stay down in Illinois, Northwestern. Just stay south of the border instead of getting annihilated in front of America because we’re not losing in these fire uniforms.