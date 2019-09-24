Joe Biden ‘Inspired’ By Courage Of 16-Year-Old Climate Activist

Presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden said he is “inspired” by the courage of 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

“Inspired by the courage and tenacity of Greta Thunberg,” Biden said in a tweet on Tuesday. “She is right — we cannot fail future generations any longer. We must take urgent, drastic action to address the climate emergency before it’s too late.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Says ‘We Need Young People Leading Our Climate Justice Movement’)

Biden’s tweet was referencing a recent panel at the United Nations where the Swedish teenager made an emotional plea for world leaders to do more to combat climate change.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she proclaimed. “Entire ecosystems are collapsing, we are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders also praised Thunberg on Monday saying, ““What a disgrace that it takes a 16-year-old to tell world leaders what they won’t acknowledge. We cannot continue with this type of ruthless capitalism that is destroying our planet. This is why we need young people leading our climate justice movement.”

Currently, Biden remains the front runner in the Democratic presidential primary, leading both Warren and Sanders with 29.6% of support, according to RealClearPolitics.