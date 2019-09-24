Child Exploitation Is Cool Again!

On today’s show we get into how the left is exploiting children to advance their big government agenda disguised as environmentalism. We also ask how much an employee who can be replaced with a touch screen and a credit card reader is really worth.

Listen to the show:

“Teen media sensation” Greta Thunberg gave world leaders a good talking to at the United Nations yesterday about how they’re ruining the planet and killing all life on Earth. If that sounds a little dramatic, it’s nothing compared to her speech, which comes off as the result of being terrorized and exploited by adults to advance the liberal agenda. It also sounded like a cry for help, and not how whoever wrote it intended it to be. Plus, journalists are outraged over criticism of Greta, demanding she be treated with respect and reverence because she’s only 16. This is the exact opposite of how they treated the 15-year-old students from Covington Catholic High School, who they labels and rowdy, privileged racists for standing still while their personal space was invaded by liberal activists after the March for Life. Why do you suspect that is? We have some ideas as to why, and have all the audio to make the case.

Bernie Sanders sat down with striking fast food workers in Iowa to hear their case for why they deserve to be making $15 per hour. One woman has worked for McDonalds for 11 years and is only making $9.50 per hour. The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009, which means she’s only managed to raise her pay $2 per hour in the last 10 years. Whose fault is that? Add to her story the claims of disabled children and an elderly mother she’s caring for and it raises some questions about whether or not she’s availing herself of already existing social safety nets. Also, why has she stayed in the job so long? We have the audio and bring some much needed reality to the discussion.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.

It’s also sponsored by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. To keep up-to-date on the latest with the reelection campaign of President Trump, as well as receive special offers and provide feedback, text “DAILY” to 88022 now.