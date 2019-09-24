Clemson Still Leads Latest National Title Odds, Wisconsin Rising

Clemson still remains at the top of the latest college football odds.

According to the latest numbers from BetOnline.ag, the Tigers are at the top at +225. The top five consists of Alabama at +250, Georgia at +650, LSU at +800 and Ohio State at +900.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Sep 21, 2019 at 1:43pm PDT

I don’t think anybody should be surprised with Clemson being at the top. Their road to the playoff is just absurdly easy. It’s almost unbelievably easy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Half the battle is just getting to the playoff. At that point, you can safely assume all bets are off. Clemson’s road is a cakewalk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Sep 24, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

One notable riser is Wisconsin. The Badgers are now sixth in America at +2500. It’s pretty wild they weren’t even viewed as a legit team by many to start the year.

Now, they’ve got the sixth best odds in America to win the whole damn thing. You just hate to see so many people get proven wrong.

You just hate to see a team come out of nowhere and dominate America. If only there had been one national media member from the start who was singing their praises.

If only that had happened!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 21, 2019 at 2:56pm PDT

I can’t wait to watch this all play out. Something tells me it’s going to be a very fun ride.