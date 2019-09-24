CNN Counts Down The Number Of House Democrats Who Support Impeaching Trump With ‘Impeachment Clock’

CNN is anticipating impeachment proceedings to begin against President Donald Trump with an “impeachment countdown clock.”

The network has a graphic behind the anchors that is adding up the number of House Democrats who support impeachment.

Jeez. CNN seems pretty excited for that “Impeachment countdown clock” pic.twitter.com/XLgtBgXPGy — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 24, 2019

A majority of House Democrats now support impeachment — a milestone reached last month. However, the numbers do not appear to have had much of an effect on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has consistently balked at impeachment proceedings — until now.

According to a report this week, Pelosi has warmed to the idea of impeaching Trump because of the controversy surrounding the president’s July phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart. An anonymous White House whistleblower has alleged that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the business dealings in Ukraine of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son in that call — though the Ukrainian foreign minister has denied that story, saying “no pressure” was applied. (RELATED: Whistleblower Had No ‘Direct Knowledge’ Of Telephone Call — Just ‘Hearsay’)

Pelosi has resisted the demands of some of the more radical Democrats in the House to impeach Trump, suggesting it is politically foolish to proceed without public opinion supporting the decision. But she has also reportedly said “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison.” (RELATED: Trump On Impeachment: ‘It’s The Only Way’ Democrats Can Stop Me)

This week Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, part of the “squad” that has often been at odds with Pelosi, tweeted, “At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior – it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it.”