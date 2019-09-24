Daniel Jones Dominates NFL Jersey Sales After First Career Start

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is dominating NFL jersey sales since his first career start.

According to Darren Rovell, the former Duke star had more of his jerseys sold in the two hours after his win over the Bucs than anybody had all day other than Patrick Mahomes. (RELATED: Daniel Jones Dominates Against The Buccaneers In First NFL Start)

Jones finished the day first in sales, and the Kansas City Chiefs star finished second.

More Daniel Jones merchandise was sold in the 2 hours after the Giants game ended yesterday than any other NFL player sold all day except for Patrick Mahomes (Mahomes was #2 top-seller yesterday behind Jones), according to @Fanatics. pic.twitter.com/2PT1xNCwkn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 23, 2019

I can’t say I’m surprised at all. The Giants have a huge fanbase, Jones dominated against the Bucs, there’s excitement in the air and that’s the perfect formula to move some merchandise.

It’s so crystal clear that Jones is the face of football in New York, and that means people are going to want to represent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Sep 23, 2019 at 5:37pm PDT

It’s really cool to see Jones out here playing well. I’ll be the first to admit that I was skeptical as all hell when he was drafted sixth overall.

I thought it was an atrocious pick, especially with Dwayne Haskins on the board. We obviously don’t know how good the former OSU star will be just yet, but it’s clear that Jones was greatly underestimated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Sep 22, 2019 at 4:26pm PDT

It should be fun to see how Jones does going forward. In the meantime, he’ll have to keep moving some merchandise.