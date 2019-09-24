Emmys Producers Admit Screw Up During In Memoriam Segment

Emmys producers have admitted to screwing up during Sunday night’s In Memoriam segment during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

The TV Academy, Fox and the Emmy producers told the Associated Press in a piece published Monday that it was an "error" when they used a photo of 75-year-old living composer Leonard Slatkin instead of one of the late Andre Previn during the memorial part of the show.

It all came about after Slatkin tweeted Monday that he was still very much alive and that Andre "deserved better."

“I saw that [The Emmys] posted a photo of me “In Memoriam” rather than the intended Andre Previn,” Slatkin tweeted. “Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the [Kennedy Center Honors]. Perhaps he was paying me back.”

I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me “In Memoriam” rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/MDVX6H0igb — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 23, 2019

According to Entertainment Weekly, the academy promised in its statement that, “all references to Previn on the Emmys website, including the “In Memoriam” section, will use accurate imagery going forward.”