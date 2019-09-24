Evening Update: Biden And Warren Pander On Transgenderism, Justice Kagan’s Warning, Trump’s UN Address

Maranda Finney is back with another episode of Daily Caller’s Evening Update.

First up, Finney stopped by the Daily Caller News Foundation and talked with social issues reporter Mary Margaret Olohan about Joe Biden and Liz Warren pandering to the transgender community. She also got the skinny on Justice Elena Kagan’s fears about the polarization of the Supreme Court from SCOTUS correspondent Kevin Daley.

Finally, Finney sat down with reporter Will Davis back at the Daily Caller to recap President Trump’s address to the United Nations.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!