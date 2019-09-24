Fox News Won’t Have Panelist Who Called Greta Thunberg ‘Mentally Ill’ Back On The Network

Fox News confirmed that it will not have commentator Michael Knowles back on the network after he called child activist Greta Thunberg a “mentally ill Swedish child” on one of its shows Monday evening.

Knowles, who hosts “The Michael Knowles Show” through The Daily Wire, received backlash after his characterization of Thunberg, a 16-year-old with Asperger Syndrome. The comments were made on Fox’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum” Monday, and the network issued an apology following the backlash.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed with the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday morning that the network has “no plans to book him.” (RELATED: Laura Ingraham Compares Greta Thunberg To ‘Children Of The Corn’)

“The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on ‘The Story’ tonight was disgraceful – we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers,” a Fox News spokesperson told the DCNF.

WATCH:

Knowles did not reply to a request for comment by the time of publication, but defended his comments on Twitter following the show Monday evening.

“Her mother wrote a book about her mental issues,” Knowles tweeted following backlash on social media. “There is nothing shameful about living with mental disorders. What is shameful is exploiting a child – particularly a child with mental disorders – to advance your political agenda.”

Knowles hit back at a comment calling from Jordan Uhl, the campaign director for Media Matters for America, calling him a “petulant little freak,” writing again that “there is nothing shameful” about having a mental disorder.

“Your suggestion to the contrary is not only wrong but deeply offensive. Did Greta’s mother insult her when she wrote a book describing the child’s struggles with mental and developmental disorders?” Knowles wrote.

The Daily Wire did not reply to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.