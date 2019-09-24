Gavin Newsom Rips Trump To The U.N.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom told the United Nations (U.N.) Monday that he was ‘humiliated’ because Donald Trump is his president.

“I don’t know what the hell happened to this country that we have a president that we do today on this issue,” Newsom said during a speech in New York, according to The Los Angeles Times. “Because it’s a damn shame. It really is. I’m not a little embarrassed about it — I’m absolutely humiliated by what’s going on.”

Trump was a frequent target for scorn Monday at the U.N.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also took a shot at the president and got laughter from the audience. (RELATED: Media Tycoon And Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Won’t Run For President)

“Let me also thank President Trump for coming today to the United Nations — hopefully our discussions here will be useful for you when you formulate climate policy,” Bloomberg said.

Trump also came under fire from 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, who gave a fiery speech at the U.N., and stared down the president in a photo that went viral on social media Monday. (RELATED: House Judiciary Committee Passes Resolution Making Impeachment Inquiry More Likely)

We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth,” Thunberg said in her speech.

Thunberg has previously stated that talking with the president would be a “waste of time.”