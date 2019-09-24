HBO Releases New Promo For ‘Watchmen’

HBO dropped a new promo for “Watchmen” on Tuesday.

The plot of the show, according to IMDB, is, “Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Just like the previous promos, the latest one promises a dark show that should have fans sitting on the edges of their seats.

Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait to watch this show when it arrives Oct. 20. HBO is known for pumping out insane content, and I’m thinking “Watchmen” might be the latest hit.

As I’ve said before, the movie didn’t do much to impress me at all. In fact, I thought it sucked. However, the show looks awesome.

HBO’s take on the comic series looks dark as all hell, and I’m here for it. Nobody does dark better than the popular network.

That’s one of the reasons “Westworld” is one of the best shows ever made.

Make sure to tune in Oct. 20 to watch the start of season one. I’ll be stunned if it’s not outstanding. Don’t let me down, HBO

