Celebrate Heather Locklear’s Birthday With This Slideshow

September 25 is Heather Locklear’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Heather Locklear is an American actress born in Los Angeles. The actress attended UCLA before dropping out after modeling jobs turned into commercial appearances. Locklear starred in commercials for brands such as Pepsi and Polaroid.

Locklear first appeared in the TV series “CHiPS” in 1980. Her big break came when she grabbed a role in “Dynasty.” Shortly after, she starred in the TV series “T.J. Hooker.” (RELATED: Check Out Some Of The Best Photos Of Heather Locklear On The Internet)

Along with her roles on television, Locklear also starred in films such as “Firestarter” and “Return Of The Swamp Thing.”

The actress is most known for her role on “Melrose Place,” a spinoff of the series “Beverly Hills 90210.”

In the 2000s, Locklear did more work in the film industry and nabbed roles in the movies “Uptown Girls” and “The Perfect Man.”

Check out her slideshow below: