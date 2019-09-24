Houston Quarterback D’Eriq King Will Redshirt, Vows To Remain With The Program

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King is done for the season.

The superstar runner and passer shocked the college football world when he announced on Monday that he would redshirt after the Cougars started the season 1-3. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

King released the following statement on his decision, according to Yahoo Sports:

I came here to play football for the University of Houston and that is not changing. After carefully thinking through this process with my family and Coach Holgorsen, I have decided the opportunity to redshirt this season gives me the best chance to develop as a player, earn my degree and set me up for the best success in the future. I’m looking forward to being a part of the success of this program going forward.

Well, things are about to get very interesting for the Cougars and King. He says he’s coming back, but I anticipate that could very easily change.

The world of college football is extremely fluid. Things change all the time, and King is one of the best players in America.

If he enters the transfer portal, most schools in America would take a serious run at him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’Eriq King (@deriqking) on May 26, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

If I were going to bet on it, I wouldn’t bet a single penny on King returning to Houston. He wants to win and make big money in the NFL.

I’m not sure Houston can help him get that job done right now. There are many powerhouse teams who would take him without hesitation.

Again, he might say he’s staying with the Cougars right now, but things can change fast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’Eriq King (@deriqking) on Jun 16, 2019 at 12:27pm PDT

At this point, I’d be a shade surprised if he stuck around with Houston for next season. My guess is that we’ll be seeing him in something other than Cougars red and white.