Jenna Dewan And Steve Kazee Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Actress Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend Steve Kazee are expecting their first child together.

Dewan, 38, and Kazee, 43, confirmed the pregnancy to People magazine, according to a report published Tuesday.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple said in a statement to People.

The baby will be the first child for the couple, but will be Dewan’s second child. She shares her 6-year-old daughter Everly with actor Channing Tatum. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Jenna Dewan On The Internet)

Dewan and Kazee were first romantically linked in October of 2018 after Dewan and Tatum split earlier in April. A source told People at the time that the pair had “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

The couple has been active on social media, sharing photos of each other. Kazee posted a Valentine’s Day tribute of Dewan back in February.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he captioned a photo of Dewan. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”