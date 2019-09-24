Julianne Hough Opens Up About Coming Out As ‘Not Straight’

Actress Julianne Hough got personal about her decision to come out as “not straight” in her Women’s Health cover story.
Hough recently opened up to her husband, Brooks Laich, about her sexuality, according to a report published Monday by People magazine.
When I started doing music 10 years ago, I was a performer by nature. I wanted to be on stage, I wanted to sing, I wanted to dance – I wanted to pour my heart out. And I did it, but there was always a piece that felt inauthentic, because I was just PUSHING to get people to LIKE and ACCEPT me. At one point I actually just gave up on my music because I found myself constantly comparing myself to other artists. Being the competitor I was, if I wasn’t winning, I was losing. If you/I looked at the reality of what was happening, I was absolutely crushing it. But that was that. I made the call and let music fall to the side – and in doing so, I abandoned the artist in me and went further and further into the performer. About two years ago something shifted. By doing the internal work that needed doing, I found myself (unintentionally!) connecting back to my artist. Just by simply owning all the “ugly” parts of my life. The second I started going into that black hole of what it all represented and really unpacking all of the survival tactics of protection – of not feeling hurt, or like a failure, or like a fraud, I finally got to feel what it truly felt like to be RAW and vulnerable and to see all of these parts for the first time with no judgement. For two years I have been picking those pieces up, nurturing them – and transforming them. I’m not trying to change who I am or suppress those parts of me anymore – but instead, I acknowledge them, take them and TRANSFORM them. As I was doing that in my daily life, I realized all of a sudden that my creativity, my life blood, the entire essence of WHO I AM was coming ALIVE. This is the first time I truly feel like an artist and not a performer simply because everything I’m saying is TRUTH – and I’m not afraid anymore if everyone will like it because it’s just, ME!! it makes me smile it makes me feel alive I actually feel ALIVE. I’m so excited to share this part of me with all of you, this is gonna be so much fun – and it’s just the beginning! Only love and truth, Julianne #TRANSFORM photography @brianbowensmith creative direction @hello_gambles
“This is the first time I feel like I’m not just trying to push it or perform it,” Hough told People. “It’s like, no, this is just for me and this is my voice and my truth, and I’m so excited to just speak from that place. And if people like it and resonate with it, then that’s a bonus. But this felt so good, to just like let it out and be me.”
Hough admitted she has spent the last few years figuring out who she is. (RELATED: Julianne Hough Says She’s ‘Not Straight’ In Nude Cover Story)
“I love being 31,” she added. “I have never felt more like a woman in my life, and I’ve always been the girl next door, all-American sweetheart. And that’s a version and a part of me, but it’s not all of who I am, and I didn’t even know that about me.”
Her comments on her sexuality come after she opened up to her husband about her preferences.
“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?'” Hough recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.'”