Julianne Hough Opens Up About Coming Out As ‘Not Straight’

Actress Julianne Hough got personal about her decision to come out as “not straight” in her Women’s Health cover story.

Hough recently opened up to her husband, Brooks Laich, about her sexuality, according to a report published Monday by People magazine.

“This is the first time I feel like I’m not just trying to push it or perform it,” Hough told People. “It’s like, no, this is just for me and this is my voice and my truth, and I’m so excited to just speak from that place. And if people like it and resonate with it, then that’s a bonus. But this felt so good, to just like let it out and be me.”

Hough admitted she has spent the last few years figuring out who she is. (RELATED: Julianne Hough Says She’s ‘Not Straight’ In Nude Cover Story)

“I love being 31,” she added. “I have never felt more like a woman in my life, and I’ve always been the girl next door, all-American sweetheart. And that’s a version and a part of me, but it’s not all of who I am, and I didn’t even know that about me.”

Her comments on her sexuality come after she opened up to her husband about her preferences.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?'” Hough recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.'”