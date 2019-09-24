Kansas Basketball Program Slammed With Notice Of Allegations From The NCAA

The Kansas Jayhawks and head basketball coach Bill Self might be in serious trouble after being hit with notice of allegations from the NCAA.

Yahoo Sports reported the following late Monday afternoon about Bill Self and the Jayhawks:

Kansas has been charged with lack of institutional control, three Level I violations in men’s basketball and there is a head coach responsibility charge against coach Bill Self, according to multiple sources. … The Level I violations are tied, in part, to the recruitments of Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa. Court testimony and documents tied to the federal basketball corruption cases over the past two years included details of veteran adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola having “conspired to illicitly funnel approximately at least $90,000” to the mother of Preston. Gassnola also testified in court that he paid De Sousa’s guardian $2,500, although he denied arranging a $20,000 payment that had been discussed on wiretaps.

According to ESPN, Self released a statement following the shocking news that the situation is a “false narrative” that is “based on innuendo, half-truths, misimpressions and mischaracterizations.” He also added that he’ll “strenuously defend” the Jayhawks. (RELATED: Arizona, Kansas, LSU And Other Programs Expected To Be In The ‘Crosshairs’ Of Basketball Investigation)

The major part about this that matters for Self and his future is the fact the head coach is ultimately responsible in the eyes of the NCAA for most of the stuff that happens within the program.

That means the NCAA can try to pin whatever they want on the man in charge. It’s not a good situation to be in when multiple Level I violations come down the pipeline.

At the end of the day, the head coach of any program that’s about to get in trouble is going to be under the microscope in a major way.

It’s wild how much of an impact the college basketball corruption scandal has had. It cost Rick Pitino his job with Louisville, and it might now cost Bill Self a lot as well.

As pointed out by Yahoo Sports, Kansas claimed back in 2018 that they were victims in the college basketball corruption scandal.

Clearly, the NCAA feels much different about what’s going on.

Bill Self and Kansas need to circle the wagons and fight the NCAA at all costs. At this point, the NCAA is clearly gunning for them.

Whether you think Kansas is completely guilty or innocent, there’s a war brewing, and you can bet the house that Self and the Jayhawks aren’t going down without a major fight.

Stay tuned for what happens next because things might get very wild.