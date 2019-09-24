Kevin O’Leary’s Wife Charged In Connection To Fatal Boating Accident

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary’s wife has been charged in connection to the fatal boating accident.

Linda O’Leary has been charged with careless operation of a vessel, according to a report published Tuesday by CBC News. The boating accident occurred in Ontario, Canada, and left two people dead.

Another man has also been charged in the accident for failure to use a navigation light while moving, a news release by Ontario Provincial Police said.

“Linda O’Leary’s charges are before the courts, so there’s very little other details that we can release to ensure a fair court proceeding,” Carolle Dionne, an OPP spokesperson, said. (RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Involved In Fatal Boating Accident)

The charges come after a “thorough investigation.” They carry a punishment of 18 months in prison or a $1 million fine, CBC reported.

“On this dark evening, [O’Leary], on approaching her home, tragically came into contact with an unlit boat,” Linda’s lawyer said in a statement. “She finds the entire matter tragic. She’s grief stricken.”

Gary Poltash of Florida passed away the night of the fatal collision, while Susanne Brito of Ontario died from her injuries in the hospital.

As previously reported, Kevin’s wife was reportedly driving the boat when she crashed into another vessel.