Laura Ingraham Compares Greta Thunberg To ‘Children Of The Corn’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham received backlash from many viewers, including her brother, after comparing child climate activist Greta Thunberg to “Children of the Corn” on her show Monday evening.

The 16-year-old Swedish girl went after lawmakers Monday at the UN Climate Action Summit for not doing enough to tackle the climate crisis, appearing almost in tears during parts of her speech. “The Ingraham Angle” received backlash after playing a clip of Thunberg’s speech.

Ingraham mocked the teenager, who has Asperger syndrome, by comparing her to the movie “Children of the Corn.” (RELATED: Here Are The Scenes From DC’s Climate Protest)

“Anyone else find that chilling?” Ingraham asked after the Thunberg clip. She followed the comment with a clip from the movie, adding, “I can’t wait for Stephen King’s sequel: ‘Children of the Climate.'”

Curtis Ingraham, Laura’s brother, hit back at his sister for the comparison, tweeting that he “will continue to call out the monstrous behavior.”

Clearly my sister’s paycheck is more important than the world her three adopted kids will inherit. I can no longer apologize for a sibling who I no longer recognize. I can and will continue to call out the monstrous behavior and the bully commentary born out of anger. https://t.co/afrSuraQqt — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) September 24, 2019

“Laura Ingraham compared Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old activist, to Children of the Corn. Even @StephenKing couldn’t write a monster more awful than Laura Ingraham,” Nick Jack Pappas, a comedy writer working at the NBC Late Night Writers Workshop, tweeted. “Children of the Corn,” a supernatural horror film, was adapted in 1984 into a movie from King’s book.

Adam Proteau, a writer at Featurd, hit back at Ingraham, comparing her to “Pennywise from ‘It’: an evil clown who tries to attack children from her home in the gutter.”

CNN spokesman Matt Dornic also tweeted about Ingraham, writing that the comparison “is disgusting” and calling out everyone who works at Fox News for being “complicit.”

This is disgusting. And I’m so tired of hearing: “but Shep, but Chris, but Bret.” If you work for Fox News, you’re complicit. And if you’re one of the aforementioned journalists, your names and faces are being used to mask bigotry, hate and prejudice. So shame on you too. https://t.co/9YLw3CoMZv — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) September 24, 2019

The backlash over the Thunberg comparison followed a controversial statement from The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles on Monday evening as well on Fox News about the child activist. He called her “mentally ill” on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” prompting the network to issue an apology over the comments.

Fox News did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

