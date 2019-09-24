Make Smarter Decisions. This Highly Rated Smartwatch Is On Sale For Hundreds Less Than Its Competitors

Let’s face it, smart watches are cool and provide a great way to stay active , but most of them cost over $200, and most aren’t worth it in my opinion. Most that is, except for GOKOO’s Smart Watch for Men & Women. Starting at $53.99, and featuring three different waterproof design, this GOKOO All Day Smartwatch does everything those other smart watches do and then more, for less.

Plus did we mention how stylish these watches are?

Check out the GOKOO Smart Watch, available in a sleek black design

While I’ve never used a smart watch before, I do own a different GOKOO brand watch and for that watch I was blown away by the ability of the watch to do things like monitor my heartbeat, change colors, control/play music, receive text messages, and get Facebook alerts. And yes this smartwatch takes its sports design seriously as the watch features tracking for hiking, indoor and outdoor running, cycling, swimming, and more. I used it to track how many miles I ran home from the gym one day and was impressed with its accuracy. This watch is even better since it also comes in gold.

Given my experience, I think the gold Smart Watch could quickly become a best seller. If you like the color get yours now

And as if $53.99 wasn’t cheap enough, you can also get 6 off in savings on the Amazon product page. So why wait? Upgrade your smart life today with this trendy GOKOO Smartwatch.

Don’t forget, the GOKOO smart watch is also available in silver. Get yours today!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com