Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Vanilla Coat Dress At UN

Melania Trump truly shined Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous vanilla coat dress at the United Nations in New York City.

The first lady looked just fantastic as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up coat number that went down past her knees joining President Donald Trump as the two arrived for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a matching colored belt and silver high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

FLOTUS was later spotted seated in the General Assembly hall as she listened to Trump while he addressed the group.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always right on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she wowed when she stepped out Monday in a gorgeous black sleeveless dress at the New York Stock Exchange ahead of ringing the opening bell.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.