Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Vanilla Coat Dress At UN

US First Lady Melania Trump looks during the reopening of the Washington Monument on the National Mall on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump truly shined Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous vanilla coat dress at the United Nations in New York City.

REUTERS/Yana Paskova

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just fantastic as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up coat number that went down past her knees joining President Donald Trump as the two arrived for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a matching colored belt and silver high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

FLOTUS was later spotted seated in the General Assembly hall as she listened to Trump while he addressed the group.

(Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The first lady’s fashion sense is always right on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she wowed when she stepped out Monday in a gorgeous black sleeveless dress at the New York Stock Exchange ahead of ringing the opening bell.

(Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

