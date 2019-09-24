Northwestern Coach Pat Fitzgerald Rips Twitter Critics, Says His E-Mail Is ‘Hashtag I Don’t Care’

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald isn’t a big fan of his critics on social media, and he made that point crystal clear.

The Wildcats are 1-2 through three games, and haven’t looked impressive at all. The man running the program couldn’t care less about what your opinions are on the situation.

“I understand there are 40,000 experts on Twitter that can call plays for me. So, my e-mail address is hashtag I don’t care, okay? So, shoot that out,” Fitzgerald told the media in a video posted on Twitter by Dustin Schutte on Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t care if you’re a fan of the Wildcats or not. There’s no question Pat Fitzgerald is one of the most entertaining guys in all of college football.

He’s as real as it comes, and he’s never afraid to keep things blunt. He already gave us one great rant this year about cell phones, and now he’s out here telling people he can be reached at “hashtag I don’t care.”

The man is a football guy through and through. There’s really no other way to spin it.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald puts NCAA football’s attendance problem and really society’s eventual downfall in perspective: Phones. I know you might be watching this on one, but couldn’t agree more with @PatFitzgerald23 pic.twitter.com/lQfiyVmpmM — Rick Tarsitano (@RickTarsitano) July 20, 2019

I do feel bad for him to a certain degree. Arguably his best quarterback on the roster, T.J. Green, got injured against Stanford and is out for the year.

There’s really not Fitzgerald’s fault at all, and it’s clear they’re in for a down year. Still, he’s out here smoking his critics like it’s an action movie.

I might cheer against Northwestern whenever they’re on the field against Wisconsin, but Fitz is a man of the people.

He’s without a doubt the kind of guy I can support when it comes to his rants.