Watch Sam Worthington In The Trailer For The Upcoming Netflix Movie ‘Fractured’

Netflix’s new movie “Fractured” looks like it’s going to be fascinating.

The plot of the movie, according to the YouTube description, is as follows:

Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington), and his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) rush their daughter to the emergency room of a nearby hospital after she is hurt in an accident. After being sent away for further testing, his wife and daughter vanish and all records of their visit disappear. Ray’s concern turns into a desperate race to find his family and discover the truth of what happened to them.

The trailer is kind of all over the place and a rush of adrenaline for viewers. Worthington’s character is frantically searching for his family, but they’re nowhere to be found. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I think it’s safe to assume “Fractured” is going be a mind-bending experience. Give the trailer a watch below.

I’m all about movies like this. I want my mind to be messed with. I don’t want to have any idea what’s going on as I furiously try to figure it out before the end.

A missing family? Check. A father searching for the truth? Check. People hiding what’s going on? Check. Seems like this is going to be great.

Plus, Sam Worthington is an outstanding actor. Anything he gets involved with generally turns out to be pretty solid.

Look no further than “Avatar” for proof of that fact.

You can check out “Fractured” on Netflix Oct. 11. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailer.