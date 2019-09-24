Scott Frost Says Nebraska ‘Can’t Do Dumb Things’

Nebraska coach Scott Frost recently had some outstanding advice on how his team can win football games.

I was scrolling through Twitter when I noticed an article from Saturday Tradition about some postgame comments from Frost after the Cornhuskers barely beat Illinois.

He might have some outstanding insight, right? There must have been something really jumping off of the page after the embarrassing effort?

Nope. He just said his team “can’t do dumb things.”

“This team could easily be 4-0 right now; we could easily be 2-2. We can’t do dumb things.” – @coach_frost, on @HuskerFBNation turnovers in Week 4 win pic.twitter.com/DvkixoDuR5 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 22, 2019

You know your team is trash when you can keep things so simple when discussing the issues that you just say you can’t do dumb things!

Man, somebody should telegram Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and all the other elite coaches in America with this information.

We wouldn’t want anybody to miss this groundbreaking development in the coaching game. Who would have guessed?

I honestly can’t wait for the Nebraska hype to officially go away forever. I thought it was over when they lost to Colorado in spectacular fashion.

Apparently, I was wrong because people are still hyping up Scott Frost’s squad.

Don’t worry, though. If their dreams aren’t officially dead by Nov. 16, I’ll make sure my Badgers get the job done.

See you soon, Lincoln! I can’t wait to remind you who the true kings of college football are.