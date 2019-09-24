Shea Patterson Probable Against Rutgers, Dylan McCaffrey Doubtful After Concussion

The Michigan Wolverines won’t have healthy quarterbacks when they play Rutgers this weekend.

According to CollegeFootballTalk on Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh told the media that Shea Patterson is probable for the game, but Dylan McCaffrey is doubtful after suffering a concussion against Wisconsin.

Patterson has also been hurt after suffering a shoulder injury in the humiliating loss to Wisconsin.

The game against Rutgers really doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter at all because Michigan should be able to beat the Scarlet Knights with me throwing passes for them.

However, the Wolverines have to play Iowa, Penn State and Notre Dame all before the season is over. If they don’t have healthy quarterbacks for those three games, it’s going to get absolutely ugly.

A nine win season will be disappointing for fans of Michigan. A seven win season? Yeah, there’ll be riots in the streets if that happens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You think it’s not possible? Well, you’d be wrong because Michigan is going to struggle mightily without Patterson at full strength or McCaffrey able to play.

Michigan will be just fine against Rutgers if they have to go all the way down the depth chart to find a quarterback.

After that, fans of the Wolverines better start calling in any favors they have with God if Patterson and McCaffrey are hurt.

It’s going to be brutal and Harbaugh won’t be able to get out of town fast enough.