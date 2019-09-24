Sheila Jackson Lee Gets AR-15s All Wrong

Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee told reporters Monday on Capitol Hill that when she held an AR-15, it weighed the same amount as “10 moving boxes.”

She also claimed they fire “.50 caliber bullets.” (RELATED: Twerking Takes Over D.C. Climate Change Protests)

What do both statements prove? That she’s just the latest Democrat politician to push gun control while proving she actually knows nothing at all about firearms. (RELATED: 26 Arrested In DC Climate Change Protests)

