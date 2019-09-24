Guy Gets Crushed By An SUV During Argument In Horrifying Video

One guy got himself lit up by an SUV in a recent viral video.

In a video posted on LiveLeak, a man can be seen arguing with the driver of an SUV. That's when things took a turn for the worse.

The guy driving the vehicle threw it in reverse, and absolutely obliterated the guy by the driver's side window.

You can watch the terrifying video below.

I'm not a doctor, but I'm pretty sure that guy is going to need some serious medical attention after getting run over by a vehicle that weighs several thousand pounds.

Again, I'm not a doctor, but I feel very confident in my assessment of this situation.

His legs look like they got completely twisted around on him. Here’s some free advice to everybody out there, and you’re going to want to listen to this:

If you’re ever in an argument with somebody in a vehicle and they start moving, I suggest you get the hell out of the way.

Fun fact, you’re not going to win a competition against the weight of a vehicle. It’s just not going to happen.

I hope this guy turned out to be okay, but I’m going to go ahead and guess that he almost certainly didn’t.