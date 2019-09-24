Texas A&M ‘Recruiting Analyst’ Allegedly Threatens Kevin Sumlin’s Career After Tweet

A Texas A&M “recruiting analyst” is apparently beefing with Kevin Sumlin, and this looks like it could get interesting.

According to Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle, Texas A&M “recruiting analyst” Taylor Hamm allegedly threatened to “f**k” up Sumlin’s world following an eyeball emoji tweet from the former Aggies coach after A&M lost to Auburn. He added that he had “sh*t” that could “ruin” Sumlin’s career. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a screenshot of the tweet below.

Kevin Sumlin tweets eyeball emojis after the Aggies’ loss, Texas A&M recruiting analyst threatens Sumlin’s career. (Screenshot edited by me, because it’s the Lord’s day). pic.twitter.com/Hc4f6ExPXS — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) September 22, 2019

Here we go, folks. This is the kind of content that keeps college football fans alive and energized.

Sumlin had some success with the Aggies before being run out of College Station and taking over the Arizona Wildcats.

Now, we’ve got somebody close to the Aggies allegedly threatening to start a war with Sumlin.

Look, I have no idea what anybody close to the Aggies might or might not have on Sumlin. The only people who know the truth are the people directly involved in the situation.

What I do know for sure is that what happens behind closed doors in a major athletic program would blow your mind.

Trust me, folks. I used to work in college athletics. It’s like a lawless land. Anything goes, and it’s all okay as long as you don’t get caught.

The question now is whether or not any info comes out. I’m guessing not. Depending on what information could be out there, the Aggies probably don’t want it out either.

Having said that, Arizona and Texas A&M might be on the brink of war, and this is what I live for. Bring on the chaos.