Tiffany And Ivanka Wow In Jaw-Dropping Looks At UN General Assembly

Tiffany and Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when they showed up Tuesday in jaw-dropping looks at the United Nations in New York City.

Ivanka looked just as fantastic as ever in a gorgeous white pantsuit as she joined husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump. Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech at the 74th Session of the General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

And Tiffany truly shined in a striking royal blue short sleeve number that went down past her knees as she listened to Trump’s address to the group. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

She completed her terrific look with loose hair and a black leather belt.(RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Both ladies’ fashion senses are always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, Ivanka turned heads when she stepped out rocking a blue satin shirt and white floral skirt combo at several events in New York on Monday.

