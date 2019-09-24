Trump Reportedly Called Nancy Pelosi To Ask About A Compromise On Impeachment

President Donald Trump allegedly called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to inquire about the possibility of a compromise regarding a forthcoming impeachment inquiry, according to a reporter from NBC.

During a panel discussion on Tuesday night’s “The Beat With Ari Melber,” NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla revealed that Pelosi promptly turned down Trump’s offer.

“She also outlined a phone call today that she had with the president that was very interesting, Ari,” Przybyla said, referring to her conversations with Pelosi office sources. “I got a readout on that, that the president actually said to Nancy Pelosi, ‘Hey, can we do something about this whistleblower complaint? Can we work something out?'”

“And she said, ‘Yes, you can tell your people to obey the law,'” Przybyla continued. “So she quickly swatted that down and made it clear that it is full steam ahead.”

“You’re reporting that the Speaker and the President spoke today,” asked MSNBC host Ari Melber. “He’s had a busy day at the UN, but you’re saying that the pressure led to this call?”

“Don’t know what specifically set up the call, but we do know there was a call between the two and that in the call Donald Trump used language that we’ve heard him use before in terms of asking the speaker what we can do about this whistleblower complaint, how we can possibly work something out, and she swatted that down.” Przybyla said.

Pelosi met with the House Democratic caucus Tuesday before officially announcing the impeachment inquiry regarding a whistleblower complaint about a phone call Trump made to the president of Ukraine during which he allegedly asked him to investigate Hunter Biden’s dealings in the country. (RELATED: Trump: Impeachment Is A ‘Positive For Me’)

“Today I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry,” she announced publicly.