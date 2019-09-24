Tua Tagovailoa Leads Latest Heisman Odds, Joe Burrow Is Second

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is at the top of the latest Heisman odds, but LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow is right on his heels.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline_ag, the Alabama Crimson Tide star is at 7/4, Burrow is at 3/1, Jalen Hurts is at 7/2, Justin Fields is at 9/1 and Trevor Lawrence is all the way down to 12/1.

You can see the full odds below.

New Heisman odds via @betonline_ag. LSU’s Burrow now 2nd choice behind Tua, Lawrence drops to 5thhttps://t.co/yfJOw35WnU Tagovailoa 7/4

Burrow 3/1

Hurts 7/2

Fields 9/1

Lawrence 12/1

Fromm 14/1

Taylor 16/1

Swift, Jeudy, Herbert, Ehlinger 33/1

Etienne 50/1

Martinez, Book 66/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2019

Right now, there’s no question at all in the minds of most people that Tua and Burrow are the clear cut top-two choices with Jalen Hurts right behind them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Aug 31, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

When it comes to quarterbacks, I’d have to say those three have had the best seasons. While Clemson has been balling out, winning games and dominating, our guy Lawrence just hasn’t played as well as many expected.

The Tigers are still undefeated, but he’s just not putting up monster stats.

The part about these odds that blows my mind is the fact that Jake Fromm is at 14/1 and Jonathan Taylor is at 16/1.

Thats’s simply absurd, and there’s no other way to put it. Fromm is leading an undefeated Georgia team, and has looked damn good doing it.

I’m not even arguing he should be a top three guy, but 14/1 is laughable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Fromm (@jake_fromm11) on Sep 22, 2019 at 5:34pm PDT

Jonathan Taylor at 16/1 is even more insulting. Through three dominating wins for Wisconsin, he has 10 touchdowns and more than 500 yards of offense.

What does this dude need to do in order to get some respect? Does he have to start throwing touchdowns as well?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Aug 31, 2019 at 6:49pm PDT

Luckily, there is still a lot of football left to be played. Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking right now.