Tulsi Gabbard Qualifies For Fourth Debate After Not Making The Third

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard qualified Tuesday for the fourth Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, after meeting the necessary requirements.

In order to qualify for the October debate, the candidates have to receive contributions from 130,000 donors, and register at least 2 percent in four Democratic National Committee (DNC) polls. Gabbard met the requirements Tuesday, after failing to do so for the third Democratic debate in Houston, Texas.

Gabbard was asked if she would be dropping out of the race in late August, after news broke that she did not qualify for the third debate, to which she responded “Hell no.” (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Says ‘Hell No’ To Dropping Out)

“If any of them had been listening to what I’ve been saying about what this movement is about, about why I’m running for president, and what is at stake, they would understand why we are here and why we will never quit,” Gabbard added. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Steals Show At Dem Debate In Gorgeous White Pantsuit)

The Democratic Congresswoman has continued to call out California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, who is also running for president, regarding criminal justice issues.

“These are things that she did in her last job, just before she was elected as U.S. Senator, and she should be held to account for them. She has claimed to be very proud of this record, so, answer for it. The voters deserve to know,” Gabbard said on Fox News in early August.