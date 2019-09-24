Vernon Davis Tries To Hurdle Over Defender, Fails Miserably

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis learned the hard way Monday night that hurdling doesn’t always end well.

During a 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears, Davis attempted to hurdle a defender. There was just one major problem.

He drastically mis-timed his jump for where the Bears defender was located, and was back to the ground by the time the defender got to him. Yes, he attempted to jump, got nowhere, landed and was then promptly tackled.

When your crush says you look good today and then calls you buddy pic.twitter.com/EZIKKjkcJm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 24, 2019

Well, it really doesn’t get much more embarrassing than that. I mean, that wasn’t even close. Davis wasn’t even in the proper zip code for hurdling.

I almost feel bad for him. With the eyes of the nation upon him for “Monday Night Football,” he had one of the worst hurdling attempts we’ve ever seen.

Of course, it’s important to have a little self-awareness. We’re all reading this having a laugh at Davis’ expense, and we’d all do substantially worse if we tried to do the same.

I think my vertical leap is right around three or four inches right now. I probably shouldn’t be poking fun at an NFL player for not being able to jump high enough.

Oh well. Life is short. We might as well laugh it up.

Something tells me Davis’ teammates won’t be letting him live this one down for awhile in the locker room, and that’s okay. You have to learn to laugh when you embarrass yourself like that.